Malaysia committed to achieving UN SDGs, prioritising citizens’ well-being - NGA

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is committed to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and prioritising the well-being of its citizens, said Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming.

Nga, in delivering the National Statement at the High-Level Political Forum in conjunction with the United Nations General Assembly (UN) in New York, emphasised Malaysia’s commitment to speeding up the implementation of the SDGs through a strategic and innovative approach planned and led by relevant ministries.

“The UN SDGs are in line with the Malaysia MADANI economy framework spearheaded by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, aimed at enhancing people’s quality of life through economic restructuring.

“We must bridge the gap between the rich and the poor in our cities. We cannot allow segregation where one part of the city is occupied by the less privileged and another by the wealthy,” he said in the statement issued by his ministry.

The two-day forum, themed ‘Reinforcing the 2030 Agenda and Eradicating Poverty in Times of Multiple Crises,’ commenced on July 16 and served as a platform to monitor progress towards and achievements of sustainable development goals.

It was attended by 153 heads of state and 17 international organisations.

During the gathering, Nga also highlighted the government’s objectives under the MADANI Economy framework to empower and accelerate the country’s economic transformation, boost trade activities, and enhance productivity.

“We aim to achieve the goal of zero poverty by 2025,” he said.

Since February last year, the government has implemented the People’s Income Initiative to support hardcore poor, the poor and low-income groups in generating sustainable income rather than relying solely on direct cash assistance.

“Last month, the government took a significant step, after decades, by shifting diesel fuel subsidies from a general to a targeted approach,” Nga added.

Nga also urged all UN member states to support a ceasefire in conflict zones.

“There can be no sustainable development or prosperity without peace.

“We must unite to save lives affected by war before we can discuss global sustainable development,” said Nga.