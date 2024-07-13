Malaysia committed to ensure success of ASEAN community - Mohd Hasan

KOTA TINGGI: Malaysia is committed to make the ASEAN community concept a success to enable countries in the region strengthen cooperation for balanced economic development in various aspects.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the matter would be confirmed through the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting to be held in Vientiane, Laos next week.

“Various matters will be discussed in the meeting chaired by Laos as the host. Starting next year, the 10-year ASEAN community concept will end and Malaysia wants to introduce the 20-year ASEAN community concept from 2025 to 2045.

“The goal is how to make ASEAN a big community not only in terms of economy but also the distribution of energy, connectivity, infrastructure and others,“ he told reporters after officiating the Tenggara UMNO division delegates’ meeting at Felda Sungai Sayong here today, which also attended by Tenggara UMNO division chief Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

Mohamad said ASEAN is capable of becoming an important block in the global economic system with the various advantages that each member country has.

“With a population of over 600 million and the fifth largest gross domestic product (GDP) which will grow to become the fourth largest in the world within two to three years, it is the basis for us to build the future as a union of countries but still have their respective sovereignty.

“Relationships and good cooperation between ASEAN countries are important to ensure that peace and order in the region is not threatened by any other major power, especially when it comes to the issue of the South China Sea,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said Malaysia will be appointed chairman of ASEAN in 2025 through the ASEAN summit to be held in Kuala Lumpur in October.

“In the programme, we have organised 257 activities that are not only concentrated in Kuala Lumpur, but also in Johor, Penang, Kedah, Sabah, Sarawak and Negeri Sembilan in an effort to introduce this country to foreign leaders and delegations,“ he said.