Malaysia Day a time for unity and reflection - Lee Lam Thye

KUALA LUMPUR: As Malaysia celebrates Malaysia Day today, it is a moment for the nation to reflect on its formation on Sept 16, 1963, as a symbol of unity and reflection, says Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

The National Unity Advisory Council member said that Malaysia Day celebrations should serve as a unifying force to bringing together people of diverse backgrounds from Peninsular Malaysia, Sarawak, and Sabah together for a common goal and the success of the country.

“Since Sept 16, 1963, was the day that Sabah and Sarawak joined with the Federation of Malaya to form Malaysia, the commemoration of Malaysia Day helps to underscore the significance of regional and ethnic integration as well as unity.

“As we commemorate the 61st Anniversary of the formation of Malaysia and the 67th year of Malaya’s Independence Day, it is imperative for all of us to reflect on our efforts and sacrifices in nation-building and identify our strengths and weaknesses,” he said in the statement today

Lee said that nation-building was a challenging and lengthy process that demanded good and strong leadership, understanding, hard work, sacrifice, commitment as well as unity, and therefore, Malaysia Day celebrations were crucial for rekindling the patriotic spirit and fostering unity in a multi-racial nation.

“I always believe that being a Malaysian does not make anyone less a Malay, Chinese, Indian, Kadazan, Iban etc. Malaysians should start accepting each other as Malaysians regardless of race and religion and should be proud to identify themselves first as Malaysians, for such identification fosters patriotism and develops unity.

“Although ethnic relations in the country are generally satisfactory, we must certainly not take our inter-racial and inter-religious harmony for granted,” he said.

Lee also highlighted the importance of the Rukunegara as a guide for nation-building and should be respected by all.

“It is a shared vision for national unity. Its principles should always be upheld and practised for we must never take for granted the stability, peace and harmony we have attained so far,” he added.