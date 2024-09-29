Malaysia-Egypt ties have strengthened in recent years, says Egyptian FM Dr Badr Abdel Aati

NEW YORK: Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration, and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs, Dr. Badr Abdel Aati, commended the strengthening of Egyptian-Malaysian relations over recent years, particularly following the visit of the Malaysian Prime Minister to Egypt in October 2023.

Dr. Abdel Aati made these remarks during a meeting on Saturday with his Malaysian counterpart, Datuk Seri Mohamed Hassan, on the sidelines of the high-level segment of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The Egyptian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur shared details of the meeting with Bernama.

During the discussion, Dr. Abdel Aati expressed optimism that the bilateral relationship between the two countries would continue to progress and foster greater collaboration.

He underscored the importance of convening the joint committee led by the foreign ministers of both nations at the earliest opportunity to further enhance cooperation.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister emphasised the need to strengthen communication mechanisms between business communities in both countries to boost trade exchanges.

He urged Malaysian companies to capitalise on the promising investment opportunities in Egypt, noting the favourable business environment in the Egyptian market.

Both ministers also addressed the urgent and dangerous developments in the Middle East, highlighting the ongoing Israeli aggression in Lebanon and the continued war in Gaza and its severe impact on the Palestinian people.

They called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon to prevent the situation from escalating into a wider regional conflict that could jeopardise the security and stability of the region.

Dr. Abdel Aati also took the opportunity to thank Malaysia for its unwavering support in mobilising resources and humanitarian aid for the Palestinian people.