Malaysia hopes China reciprocates by extending similar 30-day visa exemption - Foreign Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: The government hopes that China will reciprocate the 30-day visa exemption facility that Malaysia offers to Chinese nationals by extending the same to Malaysians visiting China, said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

He said currently, Malaysians are allowed to visit China without a visa for 15 days.

“We ask that it be based on reciprocity. Since we offer 30 days, we request that China also provide 30 days. This is to make it easier for Malaysians to visit the country and establish contacts with the people there, especially those travelling for business,“ he said during the Oral Question and Answer session in the Dewan Negara today.

He was responding to a question from Senator Prof Emeritus Datuk Seri Dr Awang Sariyan who wanted to know the steps taken to improve people-to-people and government-to-government relations between Malaysia and China.

Malaysia granted visa exemption for 30 days to Chinese and Indian citizens to visit the country through the Visa Liberalisation Plan (PLV) which came into effect on Dec 1 last year.