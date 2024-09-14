Malaysia mission highlights beloved Nasi Lemak at G77 and China 60th Anniversary celebration in Geneva

KUALA LUMPUR: The Permanent Mission of Malaysia to the United Nations and International Organisations in Geneva on Friday feted guests with Malaysia’s beloved traditional breakfast delicacies at a commemorative reception to mark the 60th Anniversary of the Group of 77 (G77) and China of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

About 100 diplomats and officials from the UN and international organisation gathered at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, where they had the opportunity to experience Malaysia’s vibrant breakfast culture, and taste its rich culinary heritage including Nasi Lemak, Roti Canai and Teh Tarik.

“Promoting Nasi Lemak at international events like the 60th Anniversary of G77 and China presents a unique opportunity to boost the global visibility of Malaysian iconic dishes and create new avenues for Malaysian SMEs,“ the Mission said in a statement sent to Bernama.

It also strengthened Malaysia’s cultural branding and gaining global recognition.

“As part of the country’s broader cultural and economic strategy, the promotion of Malaysian Breakfast dishes at this event aligns with efforts to profile these dishes for UNESCO’s recognition as an Intangible Cultural Heritage.

“Securing this recognition would not only raise the global profile of Nasi Lemak, along with Roti Canai and Teh Tarik to more than just traditional breakfast dishes. It will further stimulate Malaysia’s gastronomic tourism, benefiting the nation’s SMEs through increased visibility,” it said.

Established in 1964, the G77 and China Group, the largest intergovernmental organisation of developing countries in the United Nations, has played a critical role in advancing the collective economic interests of developing countries, promoting solidarity and cooperation in trade and development.

Malaysia’s active participation in this historic milestone underscores its dedication to initiatives that align with the Group’s goals of inclusive economic growth and shared prosperity, key elements in the evolving global trade landscape, the Mission said.

Malaysia has a long history of close collaboration with UNCTAD, with their cooperation evolving over the years to suit the country’s needs and priorities.

This includes in the area of promoting Malaysia’s small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), where the UN agency has provided Malaysia with technical assistance and capacity-building support, particularly in areas such as investment facilitation and enhancing the competitiveness of SMEs.

It added that Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali who was on a working visit to Geneva had met with Rebeca Grynspan, Secretary General of UNCTAD on Sept 12 to exchange views on strengthening cooperation between UNCTAD and Malaysia in several key areas, including e-commerce.