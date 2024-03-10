Malaysia, Pakistan reaffirm commitment to strengthen bilateral ties

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Pakistan have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the mutually beneficial diplomatic relations that have been established between the two countries since Malaysia gained independence in 1957.

According to the Pakistan Press Information Department (PID), Malaysia’s Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif agreed on this during their one-on-one meeting held at the Prime Minister’s house (Shehbaz Sharif) today.

In a statement posted on the website of Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, it said both leaders discussed a wide range of bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest, including those faced by the Muslim Ummah, in a warm and cordial atmosphere.

“They also discussed the mechanisms to enhance bilateral cooperation with a view to achieving concrete results in these areas,“ the statement said.

Besides that, Anwar and Shehbaz Sharif also stressed the importance of dialogue and exchanges of visits at all levels and underlined the importance of the Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC), Bilateral Consultations and other mechanisms to enhance engagement at all levels.

During the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif also congratulated Anwar on Malaysia’s upcoming chairmanship of ASEAN in 2025.

Anwar welcomed Pakistan’s continued engagement with ASEAN as Sectoral Dialogue Partner and expressed support for further engagement between Pakistan and ASEAN as well as Pakistan’s larger role in ASEAN.

Anwar arrived in Pakistan yesterday for a three-day state visit aimed at boosting bilateral cooperation in multiple areas and deepening the 67-year-old ties between the two countries.

It is Anwar’s first visit to the country since assuming office in November 2022.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, Malaysian High Commissioner to Pakistan Datuk Mohammad Azhar Mazlan and other senior government officials were in attendance during the visit.