Malaysia, Philippines set to boost cooperation in agriculture - Mohamad Sabu

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is ready to sign a letter of intent (LOI) with the Philippines to strengthen technical and trade cooperation in agriculture, said Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu

He disclosed that the topic was addressed during his meeting with Philippine Ambassador to Malaysia Maria Angela Abrera Ponce at Menara Lembaga Pertubuhan Peladang.

“I was informed that she (Ponce) was tasked by the Philippine government to strengthen agricultural cooperation with Malaysia, considering we are the largest trading partner for the Philippine agricultural sector within ASEAN,” he said in a Facebook post today.

This meeting marked the first encounter since Ponce commenced her tenure in Malaysia at the end of November 2023.

Mohamad also extended an invitation to the Philippines to participate in the 2024 Agriculture, Horticulture, and Agro Tourism Exhibition (MAHA), scheduled from Sept 11 to 22.