Malaysia reports 19 % rise in domestic tourism in Q1

BACHOK: Malaysia recorded 58.6 million domestic tourists in the first quarter of this year, a 19 per cent increase from 49.26 million during the same period last year.

Tourism Malaysia deputy director-general (Promotion) Datuk Musa Yusof, said domestic tourist spending reached RM24.1 billion, marking a 25.3 per cent rise from RM19.21 billion in 2023.

“Domestic tourists are those who travel more than 25 kilometres and stay overnight. Those who do not stay overnight are considered regular visitors or business travellers,“ he told reporters at the Temasya Orang Kampung (TOK) 3.0 ‘Sanggar Warisan’ 2024 programme at Camp D’Telong, here today.

He attributed the rise in domestic tourism to the numerous holidays and a rising trend among Malaysians seeking peaceful, relaxing getaways.

Musa highlighted that Selangor, Pahang and Melaka are among the most visited states, thanks to their numerous tourist attractions.

“Travellers today are increasingly seeking ‘healing’ experiences, focusing on relaxation and family enjoyment rather than luxury,” he added.

He advised visitors to plan their trips in advance to avoid higher costs, particularly during peak seasons like school holidays or festivals.

Regarding the TOK programme, Musa said that rural tourism activities offer unique experiences, including traditional sports, cultural arts and local handicrafts, giving tourists distinctive and memorable experiences.

Notable events at the TOK programme include traditional sports such as tarik upih and galah panjang, coconut scraping, pottery making, weaving kercut mats, crafting tengkolok and singgora roofs and various sales exhibitions.