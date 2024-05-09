Malaysia, Russia want Israel to stop violent attacks on Gaza immediately - PM Anwar

VLADIVOSTOK: Malaysia and Russia agreed to demand that Israel stop the violent and cruel attacks on Gaza immediately.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said this at his exit press conference on the last day of his working visit to Russia today to attend the 9th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) here.

At the same time, Anwar said Malaysia respects the steps taken by Egypt to channel humanitarian aid, food and medicine to Gaza.

Yesterday, Anwar also held a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Prime Minister said Malaysia also strongly rejected Israel’s accusations that Egypt is allowing weapons to be smuggled to Hamas through its border.

“Egypt has helped with patience and wisdom...we also respect Egypt’s move to channel humanitarian aid, food and medicine (to Gaza).

“So we strongly reject Israel’s irresponsible accusations against Egypt,” he said.

Anwar said Malaysia and Russia also expressed regret, especially over the refusal of the United States to set a firmer stance in Israel’s war on Gaza.

It was reported that the Egyptian Foreign Ministry has called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s accusations an attempt to hinder mediation efforts to reach a Gaza cease-fire and prisoner swap deal.

According to Anadolu Agency, Netanyahu’s claims had also been condemned by Jordan, Qatar, Palestine and Kuwait.

Meanwhile, Anwar said his discussions with Putin yesterday also touched on the issue of Ukraine.

“Malaysia urges both parties to hold negotiations to resolve their conflicts because the side effects of the conflicts will also lead to price hikes and rising cost of living which, if continue, will be burdensome to many,” he added.