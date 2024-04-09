Malaysia’s expertise in Islamic banking, halal industry complement Russia’s growing interest - PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s well-established expertise in Islamic banking and its thriving halal industry are perfectly positioned to complement Russia’s growing interest in these sectors, according to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said these are among the matters discussed during his meeting with Deputy Mufti and First Deputy Chairman of the Russia Muftis Council & Religious Board of Muslims, Rushan Hazrat Abbyasov, in Vladivostok, today.

Anwar is in Russia to attend the 9th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) and is scheduled to address the plenary session of the EEF tomorrow.

Also discussed during the meeting with Abbyasov were matters related to training and capacity building in addition to the exchange of expertise and cooperation with various institutions in Malaysia, namely the International Islamic University (IIUM), the Islamic Art Museum, Bank Negara Malaysia and others.

“Our shared values and mutual respect can lay the groundwork for a partnership that will benefit not just our Muslim communities but our nations as a whole,” he posted on Facebook.

The meeting was also attended by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Plenipotentiary Representative of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Russia’s Far Eastern Federal District, Jamal Sirenevich Garifullin.

Anwar said during the meeting, they also reiterated the paramount importance of the inculcation of family values and moral and ethical upbringing in societies as nations advance in material progress.

“It was not lost on me the emphasis given to the preaching of peace and inclusiveness. In this vein, I underscored our fundamental philosophy of nationhood, namely, Malaysia MADANI as forming the bedrock towards the attainment of such goals,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the meeting was also a powerful reminder of the deep connections between Muslim communities, transcending the vast distances that separate the two countries.

“Russia is home to more than 25 million Muslims, even larger than Malaysia’s Muslim population. This offers opportunities to build even closer ties.

“The significance of this meeting cannot be overstressed. I am inspired by the possibilities that lie ahead and look forward to nurturing this relationship as we explore the many ways in which Malaysia and Russia can work together towards the betterment of the Ummah,” he added.

Anwar arrived in Vladivostok, the largest seaport city in Russia’s far east region, at 8.33 am local time (6.33 am Malaysian time) today. This is his first visit to Russia since assuming office in November 2022.