Malaysia’s fertility landscape experiences significant changes - DOSM

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia’s fertility landscape has undergone significant changes with a decline of 4.9 children in 1970 to 1.6 children in 2022, below the replacement level since 2013, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

DOSM said the transition is closely related to delayed marriages, where a woman chooses to plan a family at an older age due to education or career factors.

“The average age of marriage has also increased significantly, from 24.7 years (1990) to 28.9 in 2022, affecting fertility levels,” said DOSM.

“If the fertility rate continues on a downtrend, the size of a Malaysian family will also shrink in future, and based on the findings of the Malaysian Census 2020, the average household size in Malaysia will decline from 5.5 people in 1970 to 3.9 people in 2020, which will result in a population reduction of Malaysians.”

The statement was released in conjunction with World Population Day, aimed at raising awareness of the importance of population issues in the world, and celebrated on July 11 since 1989.

The theme of this year’s World Population Day is ‘’Embracing the Power of Inclusive Data Towards a Sustainable and Equitable Future for All’. It is aimed at using data and information as the main source for the implementation of any initiative for various levels of society.

Regarding global demographics, DOSM said the world population has increased from one billion in 1800 to 8.1 billion in 2024.

“Although global population continues to grow, its growth has slowed since 1950 due to declining fertility rates,” said DOSM.

“The total fertility rate (TFR) at the world level recorded 2.3 children, whereas Malaysia’s TFR recorded 1.6 children in 2022.”

Malaysia also experienced a decline in the crude birth rate (CBR) since 1958 that is 43.3 births to 12.9 births in 2022 for each 1,000 population.

Meanwhile, in 2022, Terengganu recorded the highest CBR, with 21.3 births, while Kuala Lumpur recorded the lowest CBR, with 10.1 births.

At the district level, the highest CBR was recorded in Song, Sarawak and Kuala Terengganu, Terengganu, with 24.3 births while the Kinabatangan in Sabah recorded the lowest rate at 4.6 births.

With regard to the aspect of increasing life expectancy, DOSM said that a baby born in 2023 on average is expected to live up to 74.8 years, with males and females born in that year respectively expected to live up to an average age of 72.5 and 77.4 years compared to 61.6 and 65.6 years in 1970.

The highest life expectancy at birth for men and women by state for the year 2023 was recorded in Selangor (78.1 years) while Terengganu recorded the lowest life expectancy at birth at 71.2 years.