Malaysia, Singapore a unified investment destination under Special Economic Zone development - Diplomat

SINGAPORE: Malaysia and Singapore, as a unified investment destination under the upcoming Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ), offer a stable, resilient, and integrated regional base for businesses amidst heightened geopolitical tensions.

High Commissioner of Malaysia to Singapore Datuk Dr Azfar Mohamad Mustafar said the synergy and complementary nature between the “dynamic duo” is compelling with “enormous potential” that can withstand external disruption.

”The relationship between Malaysia and Singapore is one of unique complementarity, offering businesses the best of both worlds.

“While Singapore excels as a global financial hub with world-class infrastructure, Malaysia provides the space, resources, and cost efficiencies necessary for large-scale operations and production,” he said at the Malaysia Breakout Session of the ASEAN Conference 2024, here on Thursday.

Themed “Reimagining ASEAN for a Sustainable Tomorrow”, the conference was organised by the Singapore Business Federation. It delved into emerging trends and explored how businesses can leverage new resources to drive their next growth phase.

Azfar said Malaysia, on its own, stands out as an investment destination for several compelling reasons, including its strategic location at the heart of Southeast Asia, providing direct access to some of the world’s fastest-growing markets.

In addition, the government is committed to create a business-friendly environment by offering competitive tax incentives, ease of doing business, and modern infrastructure, making it easier for companies to set up operations compared with other regional hubs.

“Whether it’s land, labour, or operational costs, Malaysia delivers value and scale, giving companies the ability to expand rapidly,” he added.

Azfar said Malaysia also strives to play a leading role in driving ASEAN’s green and digital economy while advancing sustainability across the region.

With the launch of the National Energy Transition Roadmap in 2023 and an unwavering commitment to net zero emissions, Malaysia is positioning itself as a hub for sustainable industries.

“Whether it’s renewable energy, green manufacturing, or eco-friendly infrastructure, we are laying the groundwork for a greener future that attracts businesses aligned with global sustainability goals. By investing in Malaysia, companies can be part of this green revolution,” he said.