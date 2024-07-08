Malaysia, Thai FMs co-chair meetings on bilateral cooperation, border development

KUALA LUMPUR: Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and his Thai counterpart, Maris Sangiampongsa, co-chaired the 15th Joint Commission Meeting for Bilateral Cooperation and the Sixth Meeting of the Joint Development Strategy for Border Areas between Malaysia and Thailand in Kuala Lumpur today.

The Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry, in its official Facebook page, said both ministers deliberated on the progress of bilateral cooperation, including political and security matters, economic relations, tourism, social and cultural exchanges, and connectivity along the border areas.

Both sides also addressed regional and international issues of mutual interest.

They also discussed and followed up on the outcomes of the meeting between Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin during the meetings in Sungai Golok and Rantau Panjang on Aug 3, according to the post.

This visit underscores the close relationship between the two countries and reaffirms their commitment to enhancing cooperation that mutually benefits both neighbouring nations.