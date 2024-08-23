Malaysia to enhance bilateral, multilateral market integration as ASEAN chair - Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is looking at various ways, including trade diplomacy and strategic arrangements, to enhance bilateral and multilateral market integration with neighbouring countries, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the government would also facilitate the movement of goods, capital, skilled workforce, and technology sharing with neighbouring countries through ASEAN chairmanship next year.

“It is yet another opportunity for us to promote ASEAN -- the consolidated market size and strength, as a core centre for global investments and trade, as an integral part of the global supply chain, and as a centre for tourism and services.

“But that requires ASEAN to be better coordinated and to have progressive governance in order to capture this opportunity,” he said in his speech at The Edge Billion Ringgit Club Corporate Awards and Gala Dinner here tonight.

Additionally, Anwar said, Malaysia’s application to join BRICS would also allow Malaysia to tap into new markets and increase trade and investment opportunities.

He pointed out that BRICS offers substantial opportunities for Malaysian businesses given its diverse resource base.

“Increased market access to BRICS nations is likely to benefit businesses, especially those in the palm oil, rubber and electronics sectors where Malaysia holds a competitive advantage,” he said.

Anwar also noted that the government would introduce relevant tax incentives to support and reward companies focusing on high-impact activities.

The Prime Minister said the government is prepared to review policies and regulations if the private sector could convince it that this would lead to greater investments and economic activities and create more paying jobs especially for young Malaysians.

“We are always willing to listen to the private sector and invite you to engage with the government more regularly. However, in presenting your ideas and proposals, you should also prioritise nation-building, think of the rakyat and how we can help them,” he said.

Touching on the Malaysia MADANI concept, Anwar reiterated that it focuses on solving problems, meeting the needs of the nation, creating a peaceful and prosperous future, and fulfilling the potential of the people and the country.

“The MADANI Economy is a framework that revolves around economic sustainability and fiscal development. It supports the nation’s total aspirations not just in terms of economic revenue but also inclusive society and governance targets.

“The six pillars of MADANI, namely sustainability, prosperity, innovation, respect, trust and compassion, form the fundamental core values that guide our efforts. Our goals are clear: to improve the rakyat’s standard of living and to regain our lead as a regional economic champion,” he added.