Malaysia to expand recognition of JAKIM’s halal certification through halal diplomacy - Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia planned to expand the recognition of the halal certification issued by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) from more countries through diplomatic halal cooperation, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The deputy prime minister said that 88 countries currently recognise JAKIM’s halal certification.

Ahmad Zahid said both he and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim have continuously emphasised this issue during their visits to other countries.

He said there are proposals for several countries to set up factories in Malaysia to obtain halal certification for products to be marketed globally.

This will benefit Malaysians by adding to export values, job creation and technology transfers from foreign companies, said Ahmad Zahid.

“There are countries which want JAKIM’s (halal) certification. Therefore, we invite them to invest in Malaysia.

“I have coordinated with state governments to prepare land for sale or rental for these factory constructions,” he told reporters on the sideline during the World Halal Business Conference (WHBC) 2024 held in conjunction with the Malaysia International Halal Showcase 2024 here today.

Ahmad Zahid added that during his recent visit to China, a round table discussion found that Chinese businesses are keen to obtain halal certification for their products not only for export to Islamic countries but also to the wider global market.

“Therefore, the Halal Development Corporation (HDC) will collaborate with JAKIM and the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) to ensure these Chinese businesses are provided with assistance to invest in Malaysia and also create professional and technical jobs for locals,” he said.

Meanwhile, HDC chairman Khairul Azwan Harun said WHBC 2024 is intended to maintain Malaysia’s position as a thought leader in the halal industry and accelerate impactful collaborations among halal stakeholders.

“We anticipate a dynamic exchange of ideas and strategies with over 500 distinguished guests, including ambassadors, government officials, business leaders, trade associations, and academic representatives,” he said during the event’s welcoming speech.

WHBC 2024 aims to foster dialogue and collaboration that would drive innovation and growth within the expanding halal economy.