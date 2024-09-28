Malaysia welcomes cooperation between telco companies and local media organisations to develop AI applications - Fahmi

BEIJING: Malaysia welcomes the collaboration of telecommunications companies with any local media organisations to develop artificial intelligence (AI) applications to help produce content, as well as report efficiently and effectively.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil gave Huawei as an example of a company from China that has sophisticated AI applications that can be used in various fields, including the media and film industries.

“I found that there are some very interesting applications, whether in terms of digital twinning, language translation applications, large language modeling (LLM) to study weather forecasts and also some other applications to optimise network.

“So I have asked MCMC (Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission) to look into some of these applications, I have also asked Radio Television Malaysia (RTM) and the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) to examine, especially the aspect of using AI for translation,“ he told Bernama. here today.

He said this after witnessing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Signing Ceremony between Huawei represented by Huawei Malaysia chief executive officer Simon Sun and U Mobile represented by chief marketing officer Navin Manian here today.

Through the MoU, both companies will collaborate on developing solutions for Malaysia’s vertical markets, including SMEs and logistics, by drawing on Huawei’s experience with global enterprise business models.

Earlier, Fahmi spent about 40 minutes seeing for himself the AI technology used by Huawei in various fields such as health, telecommunications, digital content production and housing.

Asked about the risks of using AI, he said a sustainable and comprehensive AI technology regulatory framework is needed to ensure that the goals of using AI technology can be achieved.

“We have to be far-sighted, we cannot be too conservative in understanding the capabilities of technology such as AI, but we need to be careful so that the use of AI technology does not cause harm to the people and the country,“ he said.

Fahmi is currently on a three-day working visit to China since Thursday and is scheduled to depart for South Korea tomorrow to participate in GSMA Mobile 360 APAC and deliver a keynote address at the session on “Building the AI-Enabled Digital Backbone”.