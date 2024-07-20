Malaysia witnesses installation of Sultan Ibrahim as Nation’s 17th King today

KUALA LUMPUR: The installation of Sultan Ibrahim as the 17th King of Malaysia will be held in a ceremony steeped in Malay royal customs and tradition at Istana Negara today, marking a historic and momentous event for the nation.

The ceremony, set in the grandeur of Balairung Seri at Istana Negara, on Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim, serves as a formal proclamation to the world that Sultan Ibrahim has ascended to the throne as the Supreme Head of the Federation, entrusted with the solemn duty of safeguarding Malaysians during his five-year reign.

This glittering event is eagerly anticipated by 34 million Malaysians and captures the attention of the international community, showcasing the unique and enduring legacy of the Constitutional Monarchy system that Malaysia has upheld since its independence in 1957.

The Installation Ceremony of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim as the 17th King of Malaysia in accordance with Article 32(1) of the Federal Constitution, underscores the continuity of the rotational system among the nine Malay rulers. This tradition, overseen by the Conference of Rulers, highlights the distinctive practice of electing and appointing the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, a system unique to Malaysia.

Notably, Sultan Ibrahim’s ascension marks the first time he sits on the federal throne, becoming the second generation of the Johor Sultanate to hold this esteemed position after his father, the late Sultan Iskandar Sultan Ismail, reigned as the eighth Yang di-Pertuan Agong from 1984 to 1989.

According to the rotational system of Malaysia’s nine monarchical states, the order of succession since 1957 has been Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Perlis, Terengganu, Kedah, Kelantan, Pahang, Johor, and Perak. The second cycle started in 1994 when the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Almarhum Tuanku Ja’afar Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Abdul Rahman, was installed as the 10th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Meticulous preparations for the ceremony have transformed Istana Negara into a venue befitting this historic occasion, adorned with decorations symbolising the high stature of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong as a sovereign institution.

The capital city is abuzz with excitement, featuring digital displays, banners, and billboards congratulating His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, in celebrating this grand tradition, which takes place every five years.

Grand Chamberlain of Istana Negara, Datuk Azuan Effendy Zairakithnaini, said that, while the ceremonial aspects of the King’s installation have remained consistent since 1957, each event possesses a unique charm, enhanced by the personal touches of Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty the Queen, Raja Zarith Sofiah.

Azuan Effendy said that the installation ceremony also witnessed Sultan Ibrahim using the country’s royal regalia, such as the ‘Pending Diraja’ (The Royal Waist Buckle), used by Sultan Iskandar when he was crowned as Malaysia’s Head of State.

“One of the significant elements in the installation ceremony is the music played by Nobat Diraja Perak (the Royal Orchestra of Perak), which certainly evokes nostalgia, as the same instrumental ensemble was used in the installation ceremony of the late Sultan Iskandar,” he said.

Sultan Ibrahim was elected the 17th King of Malaysia at the special 263rd meeting of the Conference of Rulers, at Istana Negara, on Oct 27, 2023.

His Majesty replaces Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah of Pahang, whose reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong ended on Jan 30.

The installation ceremony will commence at 9 am today, conducted with strict adherence to the order and rules of protocol; each element laden with symbolism, for example, the military ceremony serves as a prelude to the grand occasion, symbolising the pledge of loyalty of the national defence forces to the King, their Supreme Commander.

The historical event will be attended by about 700 guests, including the Malay rulers, governors, Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim), Cabinet ministers, foreign dignitaries and leaders.

The Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, and the King of Bahrain, Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, are also expected to attend.

The installation ceremony will be broadcast live on Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) and other local television stations, as well as across various social media platforms. For the first time, the public can also witness the ceremony through ‘wayang pacak,‘ an outdoor movie screening, prepared by the Department of Information, in collaboration with the MADANI Community, at all 222 Parliamentary constituencies nationwide.