Malaysian peacekeepers in Lebanon safe, assures Mohamed Khaled

GEMAS: The Malaysian Battalion 850-11 (MALBATT 850-11) personnel who are serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) are currently safe, said Defence Minister, Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

He said that the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) is closely monitoring the current situation, and the safety of more than 800 personnel and officers in the region, amidst the ongoing conflict and unrest in West Asia.

“We have contingency plans and alternatives in place should the situation deteriorate. Our decisions will be based on discussions and consultations with the UN,” he said.

“Rest assured, we have developed options for our troops, and they will only be mobilised if absolutely necessary,” he told reporters, after attending the Firepower Training Exercise (LKT) 2024, at the Syed Sirajuddin Camp’s shooting range, here, today.

Meanwhile, in another development, he said that MINDEF is in further discussions with Kuwait, regarding Malaysia’s request to acquire F/A-18 Legacy Hornet aircraft from the Kuwait Air Force (KAF), for the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) .

“Technically, the aircraft is highly suitable for the ATM, but the decision process is complex and time-consuming. We are still awaiting Kuwait’s decision, and remain in close contact with them,” he said.

Previously, Mohamed Khaled had mentioned Malaysia’s interest in acquiring the aircraft, following discussions with Kuwait and the evaluation of the aircraft by a technical team, dispatched in June.

Meanwhile, he noted that this year’s LKT focused on utilising drones for reconnaissance and strike missions, enhancing the effectiveness of indirect fire with air support, and integrating ground operations with aerial support.

He explained that the exercise also aimed to test communication and coordination between different units in complex battle scenarios, improve the combat capability of ground forces, and introduce new strategies and technologies in military operations.

“The training is essential for developing our personnel’s skills, especially since it involves collaboration with multiple countries. This allows us to learn new strategies and technological advancements. It is a critical exercise to evaluate and align our assets with the country’s needs, and those of other nations,” he added.

Additionally, he said that the LKT is crucial for providing exposure and guidance to the ministry, which aids in the improvement and advancement of military assets, ensuring that national security and defence are maintained at the highest level.

“This exercise allows us to identify necessary improvements, additional training needs, and the competencies required, as well as to assess other military assets which may be essential for the country. For example, in a war scenario, drones might need to operate for more than two hours,” he explained.

The LKT is a comprehensive field training exercise, involving all three branches of the ATM. It includes combat vehicle manoeuvres, weapons system applications, drone usage, and artillery and mortar firing plans, with support from Royal Malaysian Air Force aircraft.