Malaysian PM Anwar welcomes US shift on Israel-Palestine stance

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim expressed Malaysia’s appreciation for the early signs of change in America’s approach towards the Israeli occupation of Palestine.

He noted Malaysia’s consistent concerns about the reluctance of the United States (US) and the West to pressure Israel and acknowledged recent positive developments.

“However, it’s important to acknowledge positive developments. Within the constraints of the US political system in an election year, President Biden’s has recently expressed growing impatience with his Israeli counterpart.

“He has also begun to push for an acceptance of a proposal for a ceasefire in exchange for the release of hostages.

“We welcome these early signs of change in America’s approach towards the conflict,“ he said in his keynote address at the 37th Asia-Pacific Roundtable (APR), here, Thursday.

Anwar emphasised Malaysia’s hope for continuous re-evaluation of the US approach to hasten an end to the killings and carnage.

He underscored the importance of maintaining balanced relationships with key partners while also recognising situations that demand unhesitating and unequivocal intervention.

“I am speaking here of war crimes, flagrant atrocities committed in the killing fields under the pretext of self-defence, and settler colonialism which is nothing short of a systematic campaign of genocide to displace an entire population of indigenous people,“ he said.

Regarding the Israeli occupation of Palestine, Anwar described it as a scourge on collective history and emphasised the Palestinians’ oppression in contrast to Malaysia’s sovereignty.

“The Palestinians live oppressed and besieged while we are alive and free, limited in our influence and power, but sovereign and free.

“Malaysia is no major power, but make no mistake, we will use our freedom to support the Palestinians’ fight for their rights,“ he said.

Anwar concluded by addressing the humanitarian crisis, stressing that it cannot be ignored or conveniently brushed aside, urging action to prevent further atrocities and displacement.

“We cannot stand idly by and allow this to be yet another chapter of mass killings and displacement that furnishes the historical volume of atrocities that have been committed, recognised, and then tragically but conveniently ignored,“ he said.