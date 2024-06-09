Malaysian Prime Minister eager to visit Moscow, St. Petersburg

VLADIVOSTOK: Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has said in an interview to RIA Novosti and RT that he was excited about his first trip to Russia, which he had previously known only through Russian literature, adding that he wants to visit St. Petersburg and Moscow.

“I am excited. I will say today in my lecture that I know Russia more from the novels of [Boris] Pasternak, poems of Anna Akhmatova, and [Lev] Tolstoy...I am looking forward to seeing Moscow and particularly seeing St. Petersburg, which, I think, is one of the most marvelous cities in the world,“ Anwar said, reported Sputnik.

The Malaysian prime minister has arrived in the Russian Pacific port city of Vladivostok for a two-day visit timed to the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The Eastern Economic Forum began on Tuesday and will run through Friday. It is being hosted by the Far Eastern Federal University in Russia's Pacific coast city of Vladivostok.