Malaysian skills certificate holders qualified to apply for jobs in public sector - Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that individuals holding certificates and diplomas from the Department of Skills Development (JPK) are qualified to apply for positions in the public service sector.

As such, he stated that the spread of claims suggesting that diploma programmes in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) are not recognised by the Public Service Department (JPA) must stop.

“I hope such speculation is not exaggerated to avoid public misunderstanding. The TVET field has significant potential, as evidenced by the increase in graduate marketability from 92.5 per cent in 2022 to 94.5 per cent in 2023, demonstrating high industry acceptance and recognition,” he said in a statement today.

Previously, there were claims that the TVET diploma issued by JPK, under the Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA), was not recognised by the JPA for positions in the public service scheme.

Ahmad Zahid explained that TVET programmes in Malaysia are generally conducted by TVET institutions accredited by two primary bodies: the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA) and JPK, based on the Malaysian Qualifications Framework.

“The Skills Certification issued by JPK comprises the Malaysian Skills Certificate (SKM) for levels 1 through 3, the Malaysian Skills Diploma (DKM) for level 4, and the Malaysian Advanced Skills Diploma (DLKM) for level 5.

“This certification is based on the job competencies and skills required by the industry, as outlined in the Malaysian Occupational Skills Standard (SPKM) or the National Occupational Skills Standard (NOSS),” he said.

He said that, according to Service Circular No. 1 of 2016 – Rationalisation of Service Schemes for the Federal Public Service Under the Malaysian Remuneration System issued by JPA, a total of 68 service schemes, comprising 66 at grade 19 and 2 at grade 29, require Malaysian Skills Certification as one of the conditions for applying public service positions.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said JPK will, from time to time, consult with JPA to see if there are other government sector positions require Malaysian Skills Certification.

He said that this is create more opportunities for TVET graduates under the Malaysian Skills Certification System to serve in the government sector, thereby improving the quality of public service as a whole.

“This is the government’s effort to create high-impact employment opportunities in line with the needs of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, climate change, sustainability practices, demographic shifts, and the globalisation of value chains, which are reshaping the nature of jobs and increasing the need for skilled workers,” he said.