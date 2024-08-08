Malaysian startups looking forward to pitching directly to lawmakers in Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian startups now can look forward to presenting their idea directly to the policymakers in Parliament as mooted by Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil during KL Startup Summit (KLSS) 2024 on July 17.

KLSS in a statement today said Fahmi, in his opening remarks, proposed an idea for the next startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) entrepreneur meetup to be hosted in Parliament.

It said the initiative aimed to garner support and buy-in from Members of Parliament, emphasising the government’s commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and innovation at the highest levels.

“The organisers have committed to working closely with Fahmi’s ministry to design a programme that effectively connects early-stage entrepreneurs with policymakers,” the statement read.

KLSS 2024 director Inbaraj Suppiah was quoted in the statement as saying that the summit aimed to be the hub for startups and entrepreneurs, providing direct access and connecting Malaysian startups with policymakers by hosting ‘Demo Days’ in Parliament.

The fourth edition of KLSS, organised by the Startups and SMEs Malaysia community, electrified the Asia School of Business with over 300 attendees, including early-stage entrepreneurs, investors, ecosystem builders and various corporate and government representatives.

It featured engaging panel discussions, masterclass workshops and pitching sessions, immersing participants in learning from industry leaders, dynamic networking and building meaningful connections to foster innovation and growth.