Situation in UK alarming, M’sians urged to avoid protest areas

SEREMBAN: The ongoing protests in several areas of the United Kingdom (UK) are becoming increasingly alarming and have escalated into violence, said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

Therefore, he advised Malaysians residing in or visiting the UK to stay away from protest areas and register with the Malaysian High Commission in London to facilitate safety-related matters.

“Malaysians are advised to avoid anticipated target areas and keep in touch with the High Commission so that we can know they are in good condition,” he told reporters at Wisma Negeri here today.

Mohamad said the current protests were seen as a new pattern of right-wing resurgence with low tolerance and expressed hope that these incidents would not spread further.

He also said that the dissemination of false information on social media poses a threat and could cause issues for any nation.

The Foreign Ministry, in a statement earlier, said Malaysians requiring consular assistance can contact the Malaysian High Commission in London at 45-46 Belgrave Square, London, UK or call +44 20 3931 6196 or +44 20 7235 8033 or email at mwlondon@kln.gov.my.

According to media reports, UK authorities are facing growing pressure to end the worst rioting in England in 13 years, which was triggered by a stabbing attack in Southport on July 29.