Man arrested after buying diesel repeatedly, petrol station investigated over repeated purchases

KOTA BHARU: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN0 arrested a man in his 30s for repeated diesel purchases at a petrol station near Rantau Panjang here on Wednesday.

Kelantan KPDN director Azman Ismail said the suspect was found to have made repeated diesel purchases at 12.20 pm totalling RM132.03 and then another RM200 worth of purchases after 55 minutes based on the team’s observations and purchase records.

“The suspect was arrested with a locally registered four-wheel drive vehicle believed to be used in diesel smuggling during an operation by an enforcement team by the Pasir Mas KPDN branch and the General Operation Force 9th Battalion,” he said in a statement today, adding that the case was being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 and that the petrol station would also be investigated under the same Act for disobeying instructions from the KPDN supplies officer for allowing the suspect to make repeated purchases.

“60 litres of diesel worth RM200 and the vehicle were seized totalling RM10,200,” he added.

In another development, Azman said they also seized 100 litres of petrol in a modified tank in a Perodua Kenari by the roadside of Kampung Simpangan, Tumpat, at around 11 am last Wednesday.

“The suspect noticed the presence of an enforcement team around Tumpat, ditched their vehicle and escaped,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.