Man charged with cheating over job offer as pilot

IPOH: A man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with cheating regarding a job offer as a pilot involving a loss of RM24,000.

Mohamad Faizul Baharudin, 44, pleaded not guilty to the charge before Magistrate Siti Nora Shariff.

He was charged with cheating Latipah Ahmad Sudan, 64, into handing over RM24,000 to him to secure a job as a pilot that did not exist.

The offence was allegedly committed at a bank branch in Gunung Rapat, near here between Dec 22, 2016, and April 8, 2018.

The charge, framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to 10 years, whipping and is liable with a fine upon conviction.

The court allowed Mohamad Faizul, represented by lawyer Robert Gnanarajan, from the National Legal Aid Foundation, bail of RM4,500 and set Nov 27 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Nuranisah Ismah Muhammad appeared for the prosecution.