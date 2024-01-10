Man charged with murdering his brother

MANJUNG: A man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of his brother last week.

Mohd Khairul Hadafi Mohd Taib, 40, was accused of intentionally causing the death of Mohamad Khairul Ridzuan, 46, at a house in Taman Muhibbah, Sitiawan, between 2.25 am and 2.39 am on Sept 25.

He was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which provides for the death penalty, or imprisonment of between 30 and 40 years. Additionally, if the death penalty is not imposed, the offender may also face no less than 12 strokes of caning upon conviction.

The charge was read before Magistrate Fakhrul Razzi Abd Hamid, but no plea was recorded as murder cases fall under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The court ordered the accused to be sent to Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta in Ipoh for a psychiatric evaluation and scheduled case mention for Oct 30 for the submission of chemist reports and related documents.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohd Hairol Jemain appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was unrepresented.