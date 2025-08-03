JEDDAH: Malaysia has firmly opposed the proposal to annex Gaza, condemning it as a form of “ethnic cleansing” and a blatant violation of international law, said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

In his national statement at the Extraordinary Session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers on Friday, Mohamad described the proposal to ‘take over’ Gaza as a violation of Article 17 of Protocol II of the Geneva Convention, which prohibits the forced relocation of civilians in occupied territories.

“Malaysia is resolute in our stance against this distressing proposal, which completely undermines all international efforts to seek justice for the Palestinians and further jeopardises peace and regional stability.

“While the ceasefire successfully allowed Palestinians to return home and receive much-needed aid, the full implementation of the second phase, unfortunately, hangs in the balance as negotiations are deadlocked, while Israel exploits this predicament.

“Crucial supplies have been cut off, further worsening the hardships faced by the Palestinians, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan,“ he said.

Mohamad called on the OIC, as the voice of the ummah within the international community, to condemn Israel’s crimes and pressure the regime to allow urgent humanitarian aid into Gaza without delay.

“It is the duty of the OIC and the international community to ensure that Israel complies with its ceasefire obligations, facilitates the continuing supply of humanitarian aid, enables the implementation of the subsequent phases of the ceasefire agreement, ceases military operations, and commits to the rebuilding and reconstruction of Gaza,“ he added.

Malaysia also reiterated its commitment to securing Palestine’s recognition as a full United Nations (UN) member to enshrine its sovereignty and independence.

Mohamad said recognition of Palestine is not only a pivotal step towards lasting peace but also essential to addressing the humanitarian crisis, establishing a functioning administration, and garnering international support for recovery and reconstruction efforts in Gaza.

“I respectfully urge the OIC and its member states to prioritise the international recognition of the State of Palestine as a primary goal,“ he said.

To achieve this, Mohamad said OIC members must intensify strategic lobbying efforts and actively participate in ongoing diplomatic initiatives, such as the Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, to expedite Palestine’s path to becoming a full UN member.

In addition to advocating for political solutions, Malaysia remains committed to supporting the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in providing essential services to Palestinian refugees, while also backing legal proceedings at the International Court of Justice to hold Israel accountable for its actions.

“As the Chair of ASEAN for 2025, Malaysia will continue to advocate for the rights of the Palestinian people in their enduring struggle for peace, justice, and freedom, while rallying international support from the Non-Aligned Movement and the Commonwealth,“ he said.

The Foreign Minister reaffirmed Malaysia’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine based on pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Meanwhile, Mohamad welcomed Syria’s reinstatement in the OIC and expressed hopes for positive changes through renewed dialogue with the country.

Recently, during a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump stated that the US would “take over the Gaza Strip” and suggested that Gaza could potentially become “the Riviera of the Middle East” under US control.