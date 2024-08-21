Man feared drowned in Port Dickson coast

SEREMBAN: A man is feared to have drowned on the beach near Glory Beach Resort, Port Dickson, near here yesterday.

Melaka and Negeri Sembilan Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director Maritime Captain Mohd Khairi Abd Aziz said a search and rescue operation (Carilamat) was activated by the Johor Bahru Maritime RescueSubCentre at 8.00 pm and a Carilamat Forward Base (PHC) was also opened in Tanjung Gemuk, here.

“The incident was reported by a complainant who reported seeing a man feared to have drowned and disappeared near the resort’s beach, however the identity of the victim has not yet been identified.

“The initial search at location was carried out by the BENTENG 04 boat in rough seas and limited visibility, but no positive signs were found,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said the search efforts continued this morning which also involved the Marine Police Force (PPM), the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) and the Civil Defence Force (APM).

Mohd Khairi said the public with information can contact the Melaka and Negeri Sembilan Maritime Operations Centre at 06-3876730 or the 24-hour emergency line NG999.