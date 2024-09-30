PETALING JAYA: A man was fined RM1,000 by the Magistrate’s Court in Melaka today (Sept 30) after he plead guilty to punching the face of an employee because the victim did not deliver the drink he had ordered.

According to Kosmo, the accused was found to have intentionally caused injured to the Bangladeshi worker, 43.

The offense was commited at around 12pm at Nora Asam Pedas Stall, Semabok Food Court on September 22.

The accused was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code, which provides for a sentence of up to one year in prison or a maximum fine of RM2,000, or both.

The accused had punched the victim twice in the face and once on the left ear after being dissatisfied that the victim did not deliver the drink he ordered, causing the victim’s left ear to bleed.

His cheeks and right hand fingers meanwhile were swollen from trying to shield his face from the punches.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Farah Nabihah Sofian requested that the accused be given an appropriate punishment.

Lawyer Umar Zulkarnain, representing the accused, appealed for his client’s sentence to be reduced, citing that the accused had repented, and was only working as a part-time lorry driver earning RM9 per hour.

He added that the accused is also a widower supporting a 12-year-old child in school.

The man also plans to get married at the end of this year.

After hearing arguments from both sides, Magistrate Sharda ordered the accused to be fined RM1,000 or face one month in jail if unable to pay.