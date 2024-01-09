Man missing after lorry plunges into sea found drowned - Fire Dept

SHAH ALAM: The body of a man who was reported missing after a lorry plunged into the sea at Westport wharf in Port Klang, near here this afternoon, was found drowned at about 5 pm.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Wan Md Razali Wan Ismail said the victim, Mohd Hafiz Abdul Salam, 24, who worked as a ‘terminal tractor operator’ since Dec 21, 2021 was found 20 metres (m) from the location of the incident, at a depth of 13 m.

“The victim’s body was brought ashore and handed over to the police for further action,” he said in a statement today.

Wan Md Razali said earlier witnesses to the incident reported seeing a lorry parked at the side before it suddenly accelerated and hit a barrier before plunging into the sea.

Earlier, media reports said a man had gone missing after a lorry plunged into to the sea at Westport wharf in Port Klang near here this afternoon and that the fire department had received an emergency call regarding the incident at 12.42 pm today.