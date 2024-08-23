Man pleads guilty to kicking, hitting wife with broom

KUALA LUMPUR: A delivery man pleaded guilty in the Sessions Court here today to assaulting his wife four days ago.

Che Nohhud Afnan Che Omar, 33, was charged with voluntarily causing hurt to his wife, Nur Atiyah Mohd Ali, 34, by slapping, kicking and hitting the woman with a broom at a house in Jalan Jerejak, Taman Setapak, Wangsa Maju here at 8 pm last Aug 19.

He was charged under Section 324 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 326A of the same law and faced imprisonment for up to 10 years or a fine or whipping or with any two of the punishments upon conviction.

Judge Dr Azrol Abdullah allowed the accused bail of RM6,000 and set Sept 10 to hear the facts of the case and sentencing.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Siti Nursyuhada Abd Rauf appeared for the prosecution, while lawyer R. Maha from the National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK) represented the accused.