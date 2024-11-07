PETALING JAYA: A retail assistant was charged today for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and causing the deaths of two motorcyclists last year.

The accused, Yong Sang Kein, 37, however, pleaded not guilty when the charges were read before Magistrate Khairunnisak Hassni at the Ayer Keroh magistrates’ court, Harian Metro reported.

According to the charges, he was accused of driving under the influence and causing an accident involving two motorcyclists, Iman Nur Azrin Noriman, 18, and Nurul Rahimah Abdull Samad, 32, resulting in their deaths at Jalan Pulau Gadong around 8.30am on July 17, 2023.

The charges were filed under Section 44 (1) of the Road Transport (Amendment) Act 1999.

If convicted, the accused faces a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of 15 years in prison, a fine between RM50,000 and RM100,000 and a minimum 10-year suspension of his driving licence from the date of conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Fiqri Hakim Zamri proposed bail at RM20,000 with one surety.

However, defence lawyer Nur Alia Safri appealed for lower bail, citing the accused’s modest income of RM1,500 per month as a retail assistant and his responsibilities to support his mother and sister.

Magistrate Khairunnisak granted bail at RM5,000 and ordered the suspension of the accused’s Class D licence until the case is resolved.

The case will resume its hearing on August 19 for document submission.