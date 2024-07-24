Man’s body found floating in Sungai Jertih

JERTIH: The body of an unidentified man was found floating in Sungai Jertih, near Masjid Hadhari here this morning.

Besut district police chief Supt Abdul Rozak Muhammad said they received a report regarding the discovery of the body at 9.30 am from an angler.

“Found fully clothed and in a kain pelikat (sarong), the victim is believed to have been dead for more than 24 hours based on its bloated condition.

“No identification documents were found on the body and preliminary investigation did not find any criminal element in the victim’s death,” he said.

The body has been sent to the Forensic Unit of Besut Hospital for a post-mortem and the police have classified the case as sudden death.