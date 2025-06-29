PETALING JAYA: Authorities are urging the public to report individuals riding motorcycles without helmets in residential areas, especially teenagers.

According to the Road Transport Department (RTD), Rule 4 of the Motorcycle (Helmet) Rules 1973 mandates that all motorcyclists and pillion riders must wear helmets while riding.

Failure to comply is punishable with a compound fine of RM300.

In addition, Section 39 of the Road Transport Act 1987 states that any individuals, including parents or guardians, who allow unlicensed teenagers under 16 to ride motorcycles may face fines of up to RM2,000, six months’ imprisonment, or both.

RTD has called on the public to submit complaints via its dedicated WhatsApp hotline at +6019-2907723.

“Reports should include details such as the time and date of the incident, location, type of motorcycle and number plate. Clear photographic or video evidence is also required to support the complaint.

“Alternatively, the public may lodge reports through the Transport Ministry’s general hotline at 1800-88-7723,” the department told theSun.

In a separate development, the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department reported via Facebook that on June 24, a total of 1,740 traffic incidents had been recorded, including 14 fatalities.

While this reflects a decrease of two deaths compared with the previous day, the department noted a rise of 13 cases within the same period.

Despite existing regulations, teenagers and adults continue to ride motorcycles without helmets in neighbourhoods nationwide, often without consequence.

Meanwhile, road safety experts have attributed the prevalence of such behaviour to under-reporting and weak enforcement.

Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia highway and transport specialist Assoc Prof Dr Ng Choy Peng said her observations show an increasing number of teenagers riding motorcycles, scooters and micromobility vehicles without helmets or safety gear.

“This situation particularly endangers community members during peak hours and even more so at night, when teenagers ride without turning on headlights or wearing visible clothing.

“The lack of patrolling authorities in these areas weakens enforcement. Traffic police may only act if the teens venture out of the housing zones,” she said.

Ng also called for improved safety education in schools and proposed holding parents legally accountable.

“While RM300 is the current fine, I believe authorities should consider raising it in cases involving underage riders,” she added.

Meanwhile, Universiti Putra Malaysia transport expert Dr Law Teik Hua warned that riding without a helmet raises the risk of fatal head injuries by about 40%.

He pointed to multiple behavioural factors, including peer influence, lack of awareness and a false sense of security in areas with minimal police presence, as contributing to the issue.

“Many of these riders are unlicensed and juveniles. They ride at high speeds, ignore traffic rules and put not just themselves but pedestrians at serious risk.

“Older people and children, who may not react quickly enough, are especially vulnerable,” he said.

Law added that inconsistent enforcement in residential areas and weak penalties for first-time offenders continue to fuel the problem.

“The fact that some offenders can’t be properly identified due to lack of ID complicates enforcement further.

“Without firmer action and education, we will only see more injuries, more fatalities and a culture of impunity,” he said.

Both experts agreed that community-based efforts such as public awareness campaigns, random checks and road safety programmes in schools are critical to ending the growing trend.