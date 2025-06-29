GEORGE TOWN: Puzzles have always fascinated Jayaram Menon, an engineer who turned educator more than a decade ago to help students connect academic knowledge with real-world problem-solving through logic-based learning.

After retiring from Renesas Semiconductor Sdn Bhd, he became the only non-Western participant selected for Mensa International’s pilot Leadership Programme in 2010.

Jayaram is redefining how students interact with maths and science using puzzles

as a bridge between abstract classroom learning and real-world application.

His signature initiative, the Puzzler’s Challenge, has become a fixture in Penang’s school calendar since 2012, and his influence has even crossed oceans to the United States.

“I have organised Puzzler’s Challenge events for the public, especially at schools, to train students in solving maths and other subject-related problems in more challenging and creative ways,” said the 73-year-old, who despite his age, still passionately crafts puzzles.

As Penang’s very own “Sherlock Holmes”, Jayaram has an uncanny ability to unravel complex issues and uncover patterns that others overlook.

Whether in logic, life or learning, he approaches every problem with a detective’s eye and a teacher’s heart.

He said his classes would start with questions, not answers.

“You have to challenge their thinking, not just give them content. In my classes, I always ask my students: ‘Why do you think this is the case?’ I want them to think, not just repeat.

“We always try to get them to think laterally and creatively. Some students even surprise themselves. Once they realise they can do it, confidence grows.”

He said the Puzzler’s Challenge first started as just an idea but evolved into a collaborative and interschool initiative.

“The state government took an interest and later, I was invited to share the model in the US.”

Jayaram’s ideas caught the attention of Paul Radke of Mensa California, leading to an invitation to the US, where Jayaram ran a workshop with charter schools.

Jayaram said puzzles cut across many disciplines, and he found it fulfilling to integrate logic, maths, science and language to inspire students to approach challenges with a different perspective.

Although the Puzzler’s Challenge remains based in Penang, Jayaram hopes to expand it across the northern states, provided funding and logistical support become available.

Jayaram said with the backing of a major sponsor, such as a private school, he could organise a public event for students from all schools.

He is now looking to the digital world for the future of puzzling.

“We should have a virtual competition. It will be Google-proof, which means you can’t find the answers.

“You have to work out from what is stated in the problem to solve it.”

Jayaram said he is focused on “democratising the process” and making puzzles accessible to all students, especially girls, to foster interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

When asked why puzzles matter, Jayaram said it is simply because there is a challenge.

“Every problem in the world can be broken up into parts and then addressed one by one.

“I don’t think I’ll ever stop. As long as there’s a puzzle to solve, there’s a reason to keep going,” he told theSun.

The most recent Puzzler’s Challenge was held on June 14 at Vitrox College in Penang, in which fifty-six teams from 18 schools took part.