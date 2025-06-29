France offers safety support for Gaza food distribution amid crisis

PARIS: France has offered to assist in ensuring safer food distribution in Gaza amid growing concerns over civilian casualties during aid deliveries. Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot stated on Saturday that France and Europe are prepared to enhance security for humanitarian operations in the Palestinian territory.

Barrot’s remarks follow increasing criticism of deadly incidents at Israeli-supported aid centres. “We stand ready, Europe as well, to contribute to the safety of food distribution,“ he said, addressing both humanitarian needs and Israeli security concerns over aid potentially reaching armed groups like Hamas.

The minister expressed distress over recent fatalities, stating, “the 500 people who have lost their life in food distribution” in recent weeks. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed a Haaretz report alleging military orders to fire on Palestinians seeking aid as a “blood libel.”

Aid organisations have condemned the situation. Doctors Without Borders (MSF) labelled the current system “slaughter masquerading as humanitarian aid,“ while UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that desperate civilians should not face a “death sentence” for seeking food.

According to Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry, over 500 people have been killed near aid centres since late May due to scarce supplies and chaotic conditions