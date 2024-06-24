Man shot after ramming police vehicles in getaway

KUALA LUMPUR: A man was shot and injured when he defied police orders to stop and instead rammed his car into police vehicles in Serendah, Selangor last Friday.

Hulu Selangor police chief Supt Ahmad Faizal Tahrim said in the shooting incident at about 4.40 pm, the car driven by the man in his 30s was spotted acting suspicious by a team of police officers from the Criminal Investigation Division of Mualim district police headquarters, Perak.

“When the suspect’s car stopped in front of food stalls in the Serendah area, the policemen blocked his path with two vehicles, but the man rammed them in a dangerous manner in his getaway.

“Police then fired several shots at the suspect’s vehicle and after the situation was safely secured, it was discovered that the man was immobilised with an abdominal injury from the gunshots,” he said today.

Ahmad Faizal said the injured man was taken to Selayang Hospital and was in a stable condition.

He said a review showed the suspect had 14 past records of crime and drugs.

He added that the man was remanded for seven days until June 28 for the case to be investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code.