Man who committed burglary to fulfil wife’s holiday wish nabbed

KUALA NERANG: A man believed to be involved in housebreaking in the Padang Terap district, resulting in losses totalling RM40,000, was arrested at a house in Felda Lubuk Merbau on May 31.

Padang Terap district police chief DSP Mulkiaman Manzar said the 31-year-old suspect was detained at 12.30 am by a team of police officers from the Criminal Investigation Department of the Padang Terap District Police Headquarters.

He said that the suspect, who is originally from Sik, confessed to being involved in 21 housebreaking cases in the district, reportedly to fulfil his wife’s desire for a holiday and to pay off credit financing scheme debts.

“The suspect acted alone, committing the crimes around the Felda Lubuk Merbau and Naka areas nearby...the suspect also broke into vehicles and stole valuable items from parking lots and houses,“ he said in a press conference here today.

He added that the police also detained the suspect’s 30-year-old wife at their home on June 3 to assist in the investigation.

According to him, police found various tools at the suspect’s house that were believed to have been used by the supsect to commit the crimes, including bolt cutters, gloves, and a car.

He added that further investigation led to the arrest of another man in his 40s and the discovery of several items believed to have been stolen by the suspect, including gas cylinders, electrical appliances and mobile phones.

However, the man was released on police bail after his statement was taken.

“The case is being investigated under Sections 457, 448 and 379 of the Penal Code. The suspect has been remanded from May 31 until tomorrow, while his wife was released on police bail on June 7,“ he said.