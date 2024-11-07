Married couple nabbed for alleged child neglect

JOHOR BAHRU: A married couple was arrested for alleged neglect of their 13-year-old son.

Seri Alam district police chief Superintendent Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said the couple, aged 54 and 56, were arrested at a flat in Pasir Gudang at about 11.30 pm yesterday after pictures of the boy sleeping in the corridor of their flat went viral on social media.

He said that the police, upon detecting the pictures posted on the “Komuniti Taman Air Biru” Facebook page, proceeded to conduct further investigation.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the teenager had been neglected by his parents, who left him sleeping in the corridor for four days from last Sunday.

“Checks found that the male suspect has two previous criminal records but the couple tested negative for drugs,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Sohaimi said the husband and wife have been remanded under for five days starting today under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

“The case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.