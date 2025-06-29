Europe faces first summer heatwave as temperatures soar

MARSEILLE: Southern Europe is enduring its first major heatwave of the summer, with temperatures soaring past 40 degrees Celsius in several regions. Scientists warn that the continent, the fastest-warming in the world, is experiencing more frequent and intense heatwaves due to climate change.

In Italy, 17 cities, from Milan to Palermo, were placed under red alert as temperatures reached 39 degrees Celsius. Tourists in Rome sought relief at public fountains, while Venice sweltered under extreme heat during Jeff Bezos’ high-profile wedding.

France’s southern port city of Marseille saw temperatures nearing 40 degrees, prompting authorities to open public pools for free. Meanwhile, Portugal issued high alerts for extreme heat and forest fires, with Lisbon expected to hit 42 degrees Celsius.

Spain recorded one of its hottest June temperatures ever, with El Granado in Huelva reaching 46 degrees Celsius. The country, which has suffered deadly wildfires in recent years, is bracing for widespread temperatures above 40 degrees.

Precautionary measures are in place across affected regions. Sicily and Liguria in Italy banned outdoor work during peak heat hours, while French cities like Tours and Orleans adjusted school schedules and opened cooling centers.

In Nice, residents and tourists sought shade in misted parks, while triathlon organizers prepared emergency cooling stations for participants. “If I feel unwell, I’ll stop,“ said Frederic Devroye, a competitor from Brussels.

The heatwave follows a record-breaking March, the hottest ever recorded in Europe. According to Copernicus and the World Meteorological Organization, Europe has warmed twice as fast as the global average since the 1980s. Scientists attribute the increasing frequency of extreme weather events, including heatwaves, to climate change.