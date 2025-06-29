JOHOR BAHRU: The Malaysian Pineapple Industry Board (LPNM) is formulating a comprehensive plan to strengthen the country’s pineapple waste industry, with the proposed establishment of five Pineapple Waste Processing Centres (PPSN) and 50 waste collection kiosks nationwide.

LPNM director-general Mohd Khairuzamri M. Salleh said the initiative is being planned through funding requested under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP).

He said the five centres are expected to be built in the East Coast, Southern, Northern, Central and Sarawak zones, to turn farm waste into a new source of income for farmers while supporting the nation’s environmental sustainability goals.

“The PPSNs will collect and process pineapple waste such as leaves and stems into value-added products such as animal feed, planting media, paper pulp and composite materials,” he told Bernama at the Malaysian Pineapple Day 2025 celebration held at Angsana Mall here today.

He said the first pilot PPSN project began operations in Rompin, Pahang last year and is equipped with modern machinery, including harvesters, crushers, extruders and dryers, with a capacity to process between one and three tonnes of waste daily.

On the waste collection kiosks, Mohd Khairuzamri said they will be set up at the community and smallholder levels to facilitate the sale of pineapple waste to nearby PPSNs.

“These kiosks will streamline logistics and centralised waste collection, thereby accelerating the value chain process in the pineapple waste industry,” he said.

Mohd Khairuzamri also highlighted that LPNM’s three-stage harvesting approach, covering fruit, seedlings and waste, could enhance farm efficiency and generate additional income for growers.

“This is in line with the National Agrofood Policy through zero waste management initiatives and supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals,” he said.

According to LPNM data, each acre of pineapple plantation can generate up to 51 tonnes of waste. It is estimated that approximately two million tonnes of pineapple waste are produced annually, based on the current nationwide plantation area of 18,664 hectares.

“We see immense potential in this industry, not only economically, but also in terms of sustainability and optimal resource utilisation.

“By capitalising on the three-stage harvesting concept and the development of diverse, high-value products, the estimated value per pineapple plant is between RM30 and RM50,” he added.

The inaugural Malaysian Pineapple Day celebration, themed ‘Nanas Kita Kebanggaan Negara’ held from June 27 until today, aims to promote pineapple as a key national crop and attract youth interest in modern agriculture.