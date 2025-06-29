Missing UTHM lecturer found safe after diving incident in Tioman

KUANTAN: A lecturer from Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia (UTHM), Eliza M. Yusup, 44, who went missing during a diving trip near Pulau Chebeh, Pulau Tioman, has been found safe.

Rompin police chief Superintendent Sharif Shaif Mondoi confirmed the lecturer was discovered by a snorkeler near Pulau Tulai at 8.45 am today.

Sharif Shaif stated, “The victim is safe and is reported to be healthy.

She was swept by the current about 1.4 kilometres away from her original location before swimming to safety and arriving at Pulau Tulai at about 11.30 pm yesterday.”

Eliza had been part of a diving group with nine others and an instructor when she reportedly went missing after diving alone.

The instructor initiated a search when she failed to resurface after 45 minutes, later involving local residents and police.

A search and rescue operation was paused due to bad weather but resumed today with marine police assistance.

The lecturer was taken to Kampung Tekek Health Clinic for medical checks. Authorities have not disclosed further details on her condition.