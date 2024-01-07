Matriculation: Offers depend on candidates’ qualifications, available spots - MOE

PUTRAJAYA: The offer of placements and fields of study in the matriculation programme will depend on candidates’ qualifications and available spots, while the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) will focus on admission to foundation and diploma programmes at public universities.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) said that the decision was made to ensure that outstanding SPM students and those from B40 families have the opportunity to further their studies.

“At the same time, the existing Bumiputera quota system for the MOE matriculation programme remains unchanged,” it said in a statement today.

This follows Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement that all students scoring 10As and above in the SPM exam will be guaranteed a place in any matriculation programme, irrespective of race or region, starting this year.

MOE said that it will work with MOHE to screen the number of students who scored 10As, and who have applied to the matriculation programme through UPUOnline®️ by the IPTA Student Admission Division (BKPA).

This ensures that students not initially offered placements can be reconsidered, based on their programme choices, it said.

The MOE emphasised the MADANI government’s commitment to improving educational access for all students, recognising them as crucial assets for the nation’s future.