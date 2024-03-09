PETALING JAYA: Visitors to the Taman Tasik Shah Alam at Seksyen 7, have been urged to exercise caution following reports of a crocodile sighting in the vicinity.

The Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) has issued a public warning following a Facebook post which alerted authorities to the presence of the reptile.

“Following the Facebook post, a crocodile was spotted at Taman Tasik Shah Alam in Section 7. MBSA, through its Health and Environment Department and the Wildlife Department, is aware of the situation and is taking further action.

“The public is advised to be cautious when visiting Taman Tasik Shah Alam, Seksyen 7,“ the city council stated in a notice posted on its official social media page.

In 2019, the Taman Tasik Shah Alam at Seksyen 14 made headlines when a young saltwater crocodile was discovered in a water pump by a passerby.

The reptile was discovered by a passerby who then alerted the fire department.