MBSA denies posting property ads on Facebook

SHAH ALAM: The Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) has denied any involvement with property advertisements posted on Facebook.

In a statement today, MBSA said it has received complaints and queries from the public about property sale advertisements using the MBSA logo that have gone viral on Facebook.

“MBSA is not associated with any property ads or house sales on Facebook using our logo. We are also not connected to any Facebook accounts using the name Shah Alam City Council,“ the statement read.

MBSA’s official social media channels are Facebook (@shahalamcitycouncil), Instagram (@sacitycouncil), Twitter (@sacitycouncil) and TikTok (@sacitycouncil).

The council advises the public to be wary of misleading and unauthorised ads using its logo or name.