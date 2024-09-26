MCMC collaborates with regulatory bodies for drone technology advancement

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is collaborating with regulatory bodies like the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) to advance drone technology.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching said this partnership also aims to establish a foundation for developing more sophisticated and capable drones in the future.

“The Malaysian drone industry is making significant strides in the global market. Given that drone operations depend on access to the radio spectrum, the MCMC plays a crucial role in regulating frequency usage and certifying radiocommunication equipment for drones.”

Teo said during the Sponsorship Package presentation ceremony for the Malaysian Drone Racing Team for the Federation Aeronautique Internationale (FAI) 2024 World Drone Racing Championship here today.

She added that drone racing, as a cutting-edge sport, greatly benefits from robust digital infrastructure, particularly stable and high-speed internet.

Malaysia has achieved 81.8 per cent 5G coverage in populated areas, providing many locations for drone enthusiasts to practice. However, Teo cautioned against flying drones in restricted areas that could interfere with critical operations or safety.

Commenting on the championship, Teo said this marks the first time the Malaysian drone racing team will include a female athlete, hoping to inspire more women to engage not just as athletes but as leaders, encouraging the next generation of girls to pursue their dreams.

“Today is a proud moment for us as we support this talented group of athletes competing on the global stage. Drone racing blends advanced technology, innovation and skill, and our team has shown tremendous potential.

“We are confident they will represent the Jalur Gemilang with distinction,“ she added.

According to Teo as drone sports emerge and grow rapidly, the MADANI government has shown strong support for advancing both the sport and its associated technologies in Malaysia.

One notable initiative is the establishment of Futurise, an agency under the Ministry of Finance, which collaborates with the Malaysian Sports Aviation Federation (MSAF) to develop drone sports.

“Together, they create regulatory frameworks and guidelines to ensure the highest safety and performance standards, aligning with our national vision for technological advancement and sports innovation,“ she said.

The launch of Malaysia’s first National Academy for Drone Sports Excellence (Aksadron) in Kuantan marks a significant milestone in making drone racing a mainstream sport.

Teo also added that the Ministry of Education is fostering interest in drone technology among students by integrating it into Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education and extracurricular activities, enhancing skills in engineering, programming and technology.

“With 50.83 per cent of students enrolled in STEM streams this year, up from 45.72 per cent in 2023, we are witnessing significant progress. This trend is crucial for shaping our future, demonstrating how STEM education can drive the next generation forward.

“By investing in these fields, we are laying the groundwork for a future propelled by technology and innovation,” she said.