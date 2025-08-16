Selangor’s SUKMA 2026 to boost Malaysia’s sports development

SHAH ALAM: The success of hosting the 2026 Malaysia Games (SUKMA) in Selangor will significantly benefit sports development nationwide, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He emphasised that SUKMA remains the country’s premier national sporting event.

“Here, I also want to call on all the teams and those who will be involved to give their best focus, because this is not just about personal, community, or state achievement, but it is also the country’s image.”

He added that the event’s success will positively influence Malaysia’s sports industry growth.

Amirudin spoke during the launch of the SUKMA and Para SUKMA Selangor 2026 logo, mascot, and theme at Dewan Raja Muda Musa.

Also present were Youth and Sports Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Dr K. Nagulendran and Olympic Council of Malaysia President Tan Sri Dr Mohamad Norza Zakaria.

Selangor Exco for Youth, Sports, and Entrepreneurship Mohd Najwan Halimi, who chairs the organising committee, attended alongside Selangor Deputy State Secretary Datuk Mohd Yazid Sairi.

The event introduced White Eagles as the official mascots, symbolising strength and youthful spirit.

The theme ‘Rentak Kita, Aksi Kita’ (Our Rhythm, Our Action) was chosen to reflect unity and athletic synergy.

The mascots, designed in Selangor’s red, yellow, and white, represent inclusivity and teamwork.

Mohd Najwan pledged a grander and more organised 22nd edition of SUKMA.

He confirmed Selangor will retain all sports contested in the previous Sarawak games for fairness.

“Usually, any state that becomes the host will choose certain strategies and tactics to ensure they emerge as the overall champion.”

He explained Selangor’s decision ensures equal opportunities for all participating states.

Mohd Najwan stressed the importance of nurturing future national athletes through fair competition.

“We provide a level playing field, regardless of which state the athlete comes from, because what is important in the end is for them to become athletes who carry the country’s name in competitions at a higher level.” - Bernama