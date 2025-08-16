Akmal Saleh questioned by police over Kepala Batas assembly

KUALA LUMPUR: UMNO Youth chief Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh gave his statement to police at Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters early today.

The Merlimau assemblyman arrived at 11 pm yesterday and finished providing his statement at 1.25 am.

His lawyer, Aizat Azam, confirmed Akmal answered around 80 questions during the investigation.

The case involves a viral video posted on a Facebook account under the name ‘Akmal Salleh’.

Akmal is being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948, Section 506 of the Penal Code, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

His lawyer stated that Akmal cooperated fully with the investigating officer.

Akmal himself assured reporters of his commitment to assisting police in the probe.

The investigation relates to an assembly held in Kepala Batas, Penang, last Thursday.

Police earlier confirmed opening an inquiry into the viral video. - Bernama