Pierre Poilievre seeks political comeback in Canada amid Trump shadow

TORONTO: Pierre Poilievre, the Conservative Party leader, is attempting a political comeback in Canada after a surprising defeat linked to Donald Trump’s influence.

Poilievre, once a frontrunner for prime minister, lost his Ottawa-area seat in April’s general election as voters shifted towards Liberal leader Mark Carney.

The Conservative leader now faces a critical by-election in Battle River-Crowfoot, a right-leaning Alberta district, to re-enter parliament.

Experts warn that even if he wins, Poilievre may struggle to regain momentum in a political landscape still shaped by Trump’s policies.

Frederic Boily, a University of Alberta political scientist, noted some voters still view Poilievre as “a little Trump,“ a damaging label in Canada.

New Gallup data reveals Canadian approval of US leadership at a record low of 15%, with Trump’s trade policies harming key industries.

Poilievre has tried distancing himself from Trump while criticising Carney’s handling of US-Canada relations.

“President Trump is the one putting these tariffs on Canadians, but Mark Carney is the one who promised Canadians he could ‘handle him’ and ‘win,‘” Poilievre said recently.

Donald Abelson, a McMaster University expert, argues Poilievre is capitalising on frustration over tariffs but lacks a long-term strategy.

“If Poilievre overplays the Trump card, he’s making a mistake,“ Abelson told AFP.

Boily added that Poilievre’s base remains drawn to Trump-era issues like anti-globalism, complicating his traditional conservative stance.

Monday’s by-election presents another hurdle—a record 214 candidates due to a protest group pushing for electoral reform.

Voters must write their preferred candidate’s name, an unusual measure to simplify the process amid the crowded ballot.

A loss could deepen doubts about Poilievre’s leadership, while a win may still leave him battling Trump’s lingering shadow. - AFP